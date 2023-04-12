Maha: 20 village youth create 132 feet banner on Ambedkar's life

Ahmednagar, April 12 (IANS) A group of 20 village youth has created a 132 feet long and 8 feet tall banner on the life of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar ahead of the 132nd birth anniversary of the chief architect of Indian Constitution on April 14.

The youngsters are from Dharangaon village under Kopargaon Taluka in Ahmednagar district, and they self-financed the cost of Rs 10,000 for their creation.

"The multi-coloured banner has been erected on the main thoroughfare leading to the village, and it is prominently visible to all those coming or going from there. It was inaugurated on Tuesday night with fireworks and celebrations," said Jitendra Chandrakant Ranshur, a Kopargaon Republican Party of India leader.

Created under the name 'Samrat Group', the banner depicts some of the greatest sayings and slogans of Ambedkar, has glimpses of his life from childhood, his education in India and abroad, his family, the old dark car which he used to travel in, images of the Parliament symbolising India's democracy, plus several pictures of other major historical personalities and those with whom he interacted during his lifetime.

"The youth have tried to convey to the present generation how Ambedkar not only worked for the downtrodden Dalits, but also for the society as a whole along with his contributions to laying the foundation for Indian democracy," said Ranshur.

The giant cloth banner, measuring a whopping 1,056 sq ft and weighing around 40 kg, was stitched together in Kopargaon, and then transported free of cost by a government bus driver to the Dharangaon village where it will be on display till April 20.

Additionally, the Samrat Group has collected Rs 100,000 which will be used for various social-cultural-educational programmes on April 14, including a community meal in the village.

