Madras HC stays TN govt order on serving liquor at conference halls, sports events

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed execution of a state government order allowing serving of liquor at conference halls, convention centres during national conferences, summits and sports events.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by K. Balu, President, Advocate's Forum for Social Justice, a division bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and R. Kalaimathi issued an interim stay on the government order and directed the state government to respond.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 14.

State Advocate General R. Shanmugasundaram, appearing for the government, informed the court that the rules for serving liquor at public places such as wedding halls have been cancelled and a revised government order was issued on April 24 to grant licenses to serve liquor during international/national conferences, summits. and sports events.

Balu's counsel M.R. Jothi Maniyan requested the court to stay the amendedgGovernment order permitting serving of liquor not only in public places, but also during international/ national conferences, summits and sports events. He said that Balu will file an additional petition regarding the new amendment.

In his affidavit the petitioner claimed that Tamil Nadu was an alcohol free state till 1971 and that from 2003, the government began enjoying a monopoly over wholesale as well as retail business of liquor through Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac).

Balu, in his petition, said that the Madras High Court had dealt with the "evils" of liquor consumption in a judgment delivered on May 11, 2017 and even after such judicial pronouncements, the government had issued special licenses to serve liquor at commercial premises like marriage halls and even for household celebrations and parties. He said that many marriage halls and convention halls are situated on residential premises and added that this would cause great inconvenience to the general public if liquor is served at convention halls and marriage halls.

