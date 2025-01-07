Looking forward to host top industry players in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati/Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that his meeting with top industrialists in Mumbai was successful and the state government is looking forward to hosting a good number of potential investors in the upcoming investment and infrastructure summit -- Advantage Assam in Guwahati in February.

Sarma also attended a roadshow in Mumbai on Monday to attract industrialists to invest in Assam. He said that his government aims to make Assam a favourable destination for investments in the next few years. The CM has been in Mumbai for the last three days and met a series of top industrialists in the country.

The CM met Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Group on Sunday and said, “It was an absolute pleasure to meet Shri Noel Tata, the Chairman of @tatatrusts. We talked about synergising our efforts to improve the ease of living of our people and augmenting the Trust’s phenomenal intervention in Assam’s healthcare and education sectors, particularly in cancer care. I have also invited him to attend #AdvantageAssam2.”

Moreover, Sarma also held discussions with the director of the Adani group, Jeet Adani and the chairman of the Mahindra group Anand Gopal Mahindra in Mumbai.

“Today during my meeting with Shri Jeet Adani, Director of @AdaniOnline, the group expressed their keen interest to explore opportunities in the infrastructure, power and defence sectors in Assam,” Sarma mentioned adding that the Adani group has many industry expansion plans in Assam.

According to Chief Minister Sarma, the event Advantage Assam which is set for February 24-25, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans. He said, “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the CM said. The preparations are underway for this cultural event.

The Chief Minister said, “Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present.

