Gourmet Grocery Shopping with a Food Cafe Experience at Foodstories

Hyderabad, known for its vibrant culinary heritage, has added another feather to its gastronomic cap with the launch of Foodstories' second store in India. Following its debut in New Delhi in March 2024, Foodstories has now opened its doors in the upscale neighborhood of Banjara Hills. This unique destination caters to discerning food enthusiasts who appreciate exceptional ingredients and the art of fine dining, all while promoting a healthier lifestyle.

A Global Vision Designed by Experts

The multi-channel Foodstories experience is crafted by Malherbe, a renowned Paris-based architectural agency known for curating luxury experiences for brands like Dior, Moët-Hennessy, and Givenchy. The 12,000-sq-ft. retail space in Hyderabad exemplifies this expertise, offering a seamless blend of culinary exploration and architectural finesse.

Gourmet Convenience at Your Fingertips

Foodstories brings over 8,000 premium ingredients from around the world to your doorstep, with same-day home delivery through its website and a quick-response WhatsApp channel. The promise: gourmet delights delivered within four hours.

Co-Founders’ Vision

Ashni Biyani, co-founder of Foodstories, shared her vision: “Our mission is to elevate the quality of life for our customers by sourcing and creating the finest products. We aim to celebrate the diversity of global cuisine by collaborating with exceptional growers and makers.”

Her sister and co-founder, Avni Biyani, added, “Foodstories was born out of our shared passion for food and the desire to provide unparalleled experiences to India’s most discerning connoisseurs. We are thrilled to bring this journey to Hyderabad, a city steeped in culture and an appreciation for all things fine.”

A Culinary Wonderland

Foodstories Café: The in-store 50-seater all-day dining café offers a menu ranging from breakfast specials to innovative bakes, salads, and large plates. Each dish reflects the farm-to-table philosophy, celebrating local and global ingredients.

Specialty Beverages: The café features:

Nandan Coffee: Sourced from the Mariwala family’s organic coffee estate in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, customers can enjoy signature blends like the award-winning Nandan Royale.

Foodstories Juicery: A selection of fresh juices, smoothies, matcha beverages, and sugarcane juice made from 100% fruit.

Boba Bhai: Hyderabad gets its first taste of this bubble tea brand through a live station at Foodstories.

Royce Chocolate: The store introduces Hyderabad to luxury Japanese chocolate brand Royce, featuring their signature Nama chocolates and specialty snacking range.

Curated Culinary Sections

The Foodstories Farm: Offering pesticide-free hydroponically grown produce, organic fruits, and exotic vegetables, the store prioritizes freshness and transparency through direct farm partnerships.

The Bakery: Customers can savor freshly baked artisanal breads, including sourdoughs, bagels, and signature creations like Croissant Loaf and Tissue Bread.

The Cheese Cellar: With over 104 varieties of cheese from India and abroad, Foodstories offers bespoke cheese platters and premium selections for every palate.

The Meat Market: Featuring ethically sourced seafood, poultry, and meats, the market includes ready-to-cook options and luxurious specialties like Norwegian smoked salmon and a curated caviar bar.

Spices and Pantry: Freshly milled spices and customizable blends ensure unmatched quality. The global pantry includes over 2,000 handpicked ingredients, rare sauces, and limited-edition truffle products.

A Hub for Creatives

At the heart of Foodstories lies the Kitchen Studio, a state-of-the-art space for content creators and food enthusiasts. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the studio hosts guided tastings and cooking demos, transforming the art of storytelling into a sensory experience.

Hyderabad’s New Culinary Gem

Foodstories’ arrival in Hyderabad is a celebration of the city’s love for fine food and culture. With its unparalleled offerings and immersive experiences, this gourmet destination is set to redefine the culinary landscape of the city.