Lebanon's war with Israel not to stop as long as offensive against Gaza continues: Hezbollah leader

Beirut, July 17 (IANS) Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday that Lebanon's war with Israel will not stop as long as the offensive against Gaza continues.

In a televised speech marking the Islamic holy day of Ashura, Nasrallah warned Israel against "going too far" in targeting civilians in southern Lebanon, saying it will push its group "to launch missiles and target new settlements that were not previously targeted."

He denied rumours about an agreement to be reached regarding the Lebanese front, stressing that "the future of the situation in the south will be decided in light of the results of the battle" in Gaza, reported Xinhua news agency.

"If the war stops, the party responsible for negotiating is the Lebanese state," said Nasrallah.

In addition, Nasrallah accused America of "bearing full responsibility" for the killing of Palestinian civilians by the Israeli army because it supplied weapons.

The leader also vowed to rebuild villages and towns destroyed in the confrontations.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

