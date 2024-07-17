K'taka govt prepares to table local reservation Bill; Kannada bodies thank CM

Bengaluru, July 17 (IANS) Amid stiff opposition from the industry bodies and business tycoons to the bill reserving jobs for locals, the Congress government in Karnataka is all set to introduce the controversial bill in the assembly on Thursday, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made his intention clear by the reposting of the message on social media handle 'X', sources stated. Meanwhile, Kannada organizations met CM Siddaramaiah and thanked him for the decision.

A team led by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president T. A. Narayana Gowda met CM Siddaramaiah at his Cauvery residence in Bengaluru and felicitated him welcoming the move.

Sources said that despite the controversy surrounding the bill, Siddaramaiah had given the green signal to table the bill in the assembly. It is likely to be passed in both the Houses as any opposition to the bill will invite the wrath of the people against the BJP and the JD (S).

In the post on X, CM Siddaramaiah said, "The Cabinet meeting held on Monday has given consent for the act giving 100 per cent reservation for Kannada people for the posts in 'C' and 'D' category jobs in all private companies operating in the state. It is the objective of the government to prevent Kannada people from being denied job opportunities and to give them jobs to build lives peacefully in their motherland. Ours is pro-Kannadiga government. Our priority is to protect the interests of Kannada people."

He stated, "the Cabinet had given consent to provide 50 per cent reservation for management posts and 75 per cent reservation for non-management posts in the private industries and other organizations."

Minister for IT & BT Priyank Kharge and Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil maintained that the bill was just a proposal by the Labour Department and the recommendations were given without consulting the other departments.

They had made an appeal to the industrialists not to be worried as the recommendations would be implemented only after detailed discussions with the CM.

Nasscom, representing India’s $250 billion technology industry, on Wednesday said it is seriously concerned about the provisions of a Bill providing for reservation for Kannadigas in private companies in Karnataka.

Nasscom and its members said they were disappointed and expressed deep concern regarding the passage of the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024, saying restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce. It has sought withdrawal of the Bill.

