Madhu Khanna’s book ‘Tantra on the Edge’ wins 2024 Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize on Wednesday announced ‘Tantra on the Edge - Inspirations and Experiments in Twentieth-Century Indian Art’ by art historian Madhu Khanna, published by DAG, as the winner of its second edition.

The award ceremony was hosted by May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India and Sri Lanka, underscoring the significance of this literary accolade.

Instituted in collaboration with Visual Arts Gallery in 2022, Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize is India's only prize that recognises outstanding contributions to the field of art books.

Madhu Khanna and DAG were felicitated with the trophy, a certificate and Rs one Lakh Indian Rupees cash by the Chair of Jury Dr. Alka Pande; Ambassador of Norway to India and Sri Lanka, H.E Mprize . May-Elin Stener and Ms. Sunaina Anand, Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery in the presence of artists, gallerists, designers, publishers, authors, diplomats and literary enthusiasts from the industry.

In addition to the winning title, the jurors appreciated two more titles: Shilpa Shah & Rosemary Crill’s ’The Shoemaker's Stitch: Mochi embroideries of Gujarat’ in the TAPI Collection published by Niyogi Books and ’Thota Vaikuntam’s Thota Vaikuntam: A Celebration’ published by Aleph Book Company.

Speaking at the ceremony, the winner Madhu Khanna said:, “Receiving this award from the Oxford Bookstore is a momentous occasion in our history. Writing this book has been a journey of passion, and dedication. As we move into the 21st century torn by violence and ecological degradation, we must reclaim the spiritual heritage of Tantra and Yoga inherited from the anonymous Shilpi-yogins and sage-scholars of the past. It is because of their legacy that we are able to celebrate today, the timeless modernism of Tantra Art and its philosophy.”

“It has been an exciting journey of collaborating with my fellow jurors in the selection of the Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize Winner. An interesting diversity of artistic expression across mediums, disciplines, and visual culture was showcased within the nominated works. Picking a winner from the pool of fascinating works was a challenging task, but ultimately, 'Tantra on the Edge' rose to the top,” said the Chair of Jury, Dr. Alka Pande while announcing the winner.

Ambassador Stener stressed that for her being a part of the jury was also in line with Norway’s sustained and renewed focus on art and culture.

“At home in Oslo, we are increasingly looking at promoting art and culture as a cherished export of Norway, one that comes with a strong foundation and rich heritage. Norway also strongly advocates for artistic freedom, freedom of speech and freedom of expression. By being a part of this prize, we at the Embassy, are delighted to contribute to the art world in India.”

The jury commissioned for the second edition of the prize included Stener; Director, Apeejay Surrendra Group, Priti Paul; Museum curator, art historian, author and jury chair, Dr. Alka Pande; Director General, Bihar Museum, Anjani Kumar Singh; and Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery, Sunaina Anand.

