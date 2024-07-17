J&K: Cyber crime cell recovers amount from fraudster in Pulwama

Srinagar, July 17 (IANS) The cyber crime prevention cell of J&K’s Pulwama district on Wednesday credited back the defrauded amount to the victim’s bank account by freezing the account of the fraudster.

“The Cyber Cell Pulwama has successfully credited back an amount of Rs 76, 528/- to the account of a victim,” police said.

A police official said that the initial complaint involved a total defrauded amount of Rs 88, 252. “The prompt and effective action by the Cyber Cell Pulwama to freeze the fraudulent transactions has now culminated in the recovery and return of a substantial portion (Rs 76,528) of the lost funds to the victim’s account, following the completion of all necessary legal formalities,” he said.

He said that the Cyber Cell Pulwama continues to advise victims of financial fraud to promptly complete legal procedures to facilitate the retrieval of their funds.

Additionally, the public is urged to adhere to general cyber safety tips to avoid falling prey to cyber fraud.

“Police reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding citizens in the digital space, diligently working to prevent and address cybercrime, and ensuring the financial security of the community,” the official said.

