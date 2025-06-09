'Leader of the attack' Rabada receives high praise from teammates ahead of WTC final

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada received high praise ahead of the World Test Championship Final against defending champions Australia at Lord's. His teammates believe that no fast bowler can be compared to him and called the 30-year-old right-arm pacer "the leader of their bowling attack".

After topping the WTC points table, South Africa will take on Australia in the final at Lord's from June 11, aiming for their first ICC title in over two decades.

"(Rabada) gets up for the really big moments. He wants to lead from the front and he takes a lot of guys with him on that journey. So, obviously a big player for us, but he’s (also) been complemented really well in the bowling department by everyone else and they’ve, sort of, found a way to work really well together," opener Aiden Markram told ICC.

"No doubt he’s the leader of the attack, but he pulls guys with him and guys tend to follow," he added.

Rabada secured a place on the Lord’s Honours Board during the Proteas' last Test at the prestigious venue, where South Africa triumphed over England by an innings and 12 runs in August 2022. He achieved figures of 5-52 in the first innings, completing a match total of seven wickets.

"I remember the wicket was quite busy. We were in the slip cordon and we were on edge the whole time, because it felt like every ball you could get a catch. But, (Rabada) bowled really well. He used the (Lord’s) slope and various angles really well, broke partnerships when there was a partnership to break and did what he does… so special to have been on the field," Markram added.

Fellow teammate David Bedingham echoed the same sentiments and is looking forward to seeing what Rabada can deliver on the unique Lord’s wicket.

“I genuinely think he’s the best bowler in the world. He’s played here (Lord’s), he’s taken wickets here before, so him going well will go a long way to us winning the whole thing. He’s an amazing person… and he makes our jobs a lot easier. He’s the leader of our attack," said Bedingham.

Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne also confidently declared Rabada "the best bowler in the world", saying, "Without a doubt... I think he’s one of those guys that always wants to do it on the big stage and you don’t get any stages bigger than this, so I think he’s going to be massive for us."

"Any game that he plays in, any team that he plays for, KG with the Proteas badge, and I think especially in white kit, is a different beast. I know how much Test cricket means to him and I know how much he loves this current team and this space, so putting all of those things into his performance, I think he’ll be a massive threat," Verreynne added.

