Latham ruled out of Pakistan ODIs with fractured hand, Bracewell to captain NZ

Napier, March 27 (IANS) New Zealand wicket-keeper batter Tom Latham has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan with a fractured right hand, New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday.

Latham was struck on the hand by a delivery while batting in the nets during training this week, with an X-ray revealing the fracture which will require a cast and at least four weeks rest and rehabilitation.

Head coach Gary Stead confirmed Henry Nicholls would replace Latham in the squad, with current T20I captain Michael Bracewell to continue to lead in the ODIs, with Mitch Hay taking the wicket-keeping gloves.

“Henry’s been in good form since returning from his three month injury lay-off and he’ll add valuable skills and experience to the team. It’s obviously disappointing to lose Tom as captain on the eve of the series and we wish him a speedy recovery. The side is in safe hands with Michael who’s done a great job through the T20I series," Stead said.

Nicholls, who has 78 ODI caps to his name, has missed much of this season with a calf-strain sustained in November, but returned this month with five 50-plus scores in his six domestic innings.

The selectors also confirmed opener Will Young will come out of the ODI squad for games two and three of the series to be with his wife as they await the birth of their first child.

Young will play Saturday’s opening game in his hometown of Napier before being replaced in the squad by 23-year-old Canterbury batsman Rhys Mariu who’s earned his maiden call-up, as the batting cover, NZC said in a release.

We’ve had to be flexible this tour with numerous players unavailable for different reasons. What it does do is offer opportunities to others players and it’s nice to introduce Rhys into the environment for the first time, as well as welcome back Henry," Stead said.

"We wish Will and his wife Elise all the best next week as they await their first child which is such a special and important time for them," he added.

New Zealand ODI squad assembled in Napier on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s opening game at McLean Park.

