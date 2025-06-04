Laos continues efforts to prevent dengue spread

Vientiane, June 4 (IANS) Laos authorities are urging all sectors and the public to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of dengue, particularly during the rainy season, when flooding creates ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes and raises the risk of infection.

The number of dengue fever cases in Laos has reached 1,370, with no deaths reported so far this year, according to a report issued by the Lao Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The highest number of cases occurred in Lao capital Vientiane, where 456 cases were reported, followed by Luang Namtha province with 159 cases, and Sekong province with 153 cases.

The health ministry also urged people to remain vigilant and help control the spread of the mosquito-borne viral disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

Health authorities advise five simple measures as the most effective methods of dengue control which are being practiced by households. These measures consist of closing and sealing all unused containers, flushing out all water vessels, placing small guppy fish in water jars as they eat mosquito larvae, cleaning areas around homes, and finally remembering to do these four tasks each week.

According to the World Health Organisation, dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection common in warm, tropical climates. It is caused by any one of four closely related dengue viruses (called serotypes), which can lead to a broad spectrum of symptoms, including some that are extremely mild (unnoticeable) to those who may require medical intervention and hospitalisation. In severe cases, fatalities can occur. There is no treatment for the infection itself, but the symptoms that a patient experiences can be managed.

In 2023, the WHO graded dengue as a Grade 3 emergency after outbreaks increased in several countries. Dengue epidemics tend to have seasonal patterns, with transmission often peaking during and after rainy seasons. Several factors contribute to this increase, including high mosquito population levels, susceptibility to circulating serotypes, favourable air temperatures, precipitation and humidity, all of which affect the reproduction and feeding patterns of mosquito populations, as well as the dengue virus incubation period.

Unplanned urbanisation and climatic factors such as heat waves and high temperatures have increased the intensity, frequency, duration and distribution of dengue in recent years. Lack of sustained surveillance and control interventions, as well as staff shortage, are some of the other challenges. The absence of an integrated programmatic approach continues to affect countries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.