Ladakh hot springs to be thrown open as battlefield tourism destination from June 15

Jammu, Feb 10 (IANS) Ladakh hot springs located in Galwan Valley area close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China are being thrown open for visitors as part of battlefield tourism from June 15.

Officials said on Monday, “Hot springs in Eastern Ladakh will be thrown open for the tourists on June 15 this year, the fifth anniversary of martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers in clash with People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China which lost its 42 jawans.

“At present, even the locals can’t visit Galwan Valley. The requisite infrastructure is being generated to promote tourism.

“The Ministry of Defence has taken a decision to this effect and the Indian Army is on board. The Union Territory administration of Ladakh has been briefed about the decision and is making all arrangements for converting Galwan Valley into a battlefield tourism destination.

“The Hot Spring area which also falls close to the LAC in Ladakh is also being opened to tourists with infrastructure development and recce operations already underway.”

Officials said, “The move is expected to boost border and rural tourism in the region, providing economic benefits to local communities. From establishing war memorials to commemorate the sacrifices of Indian soldiers to promoting wildlife and cultural tourism, the initiative holds promise for Ladakh’s tourism industry and regional development.”

A recce of the Galwan area was conducted on January 19 by a 10-member team of Tourism Enablers representing ALTOA, Taxi Union, Tempo Union, Bike Union and ALGHA Tourism.

“The recce was organised by the GOC Kharu Division and initially, the plan is to open the area to domestic tourists. Pangong Lake already attracts a large number of tourists and the addition of Galwan as a destination is expected to give a significant boost to tourism.

“Two key infrastructure sites are planned, one at a midway point, 5 kms from Durbuk, where a cafeteria, souvenir shop, and accommodation for around 30 people are being built, and another at 12 kms from Durbuk.

“Shayok is the last settlement village along the route; beyond that, there are no further settlements.

“A museum is also being developed in Galwan as part of the 2020 memorial. Tourists will have the opportunity to admire the breathtaking landscape,” the officials said.

“In high risk border zones, visitors are required to coordinate with Army units for safety and clearances, facilitated via a single window, while in high-altitude areas, precautions have to be adopted and acclimatization protocols are also being advised”, officials said.

It must be recalled that the Army has been working on transforming some of these historic and active battlefields into accessible tourist destinations.

The endeavour will allow Indian citizens to explore sites where soldiers are demonstrating exceptional valour, which will also foster a deeper appreciation for the Defence forces.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.