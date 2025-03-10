Kunal says ‘mae abhi debut kar raha hun’ after winning Best Directorial Debut at IIFA

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, who took home the Best Directorial Debut for “Madgaon Express” at the 25th edition of IIFA, said this one is for every single person who believed and cheered for him.

Kunal took to his Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures posing with the award he won.

“Aaila, Iifa!! Mae abhi bhi debut kar raha hoon. Thank you so much @iifa for this honour (best directorial debut) for Madgaon Express. This one is for every single person who believed in me and cheered for me. Thank you for all the love for the film.

“Thank you @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar@roo_cha @vishalrr @kassimjagmagia for believing in my script and me as a director and for backing my vision.”

“Thank you @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial@avinashtiwary15 @norafatehi @upendralimaye@chhaya.kadam.75 @remodsouza and every single actor in the film for having faith in me and surrendering yourself as an actor to my vision. You guys are incredible and made all my characters come to life in the best way possible @adilafsarz @hardik.sadhwani @sarveshshingre@prachi.deshpande @sabinahalder @sohelsanwari@zookthespook and all my technicians for trusting me and helping me bring my vision alive on screen”

He went on to thank his family for being his “forever cheerleaders and support system no matter what”.

“Thank you to all the creators on social media and YouTube for getting behind the film and spreading the good word Thank you to all the press and media for covering the film and giving it all the love and appreciation.”

“I take all your feedback and constructive criticism as well and promise to work harder and try to do better in the future And above all the audiences for giving the film the occupied seats in the theatre and the love that makes films and film makers who we are.”

Kunal’s sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan went on to congratulate him and wrote: “So so well deserved Mubarak ho …actor bhi Kamaal only.”

“Madgaon Express” released in 2024. The film is a dark comedy film written and directed by Kunal Khemu. It stars an ensemble cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

