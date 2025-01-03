Vishal's Madhagajaraja to Release After 12 Years

After a long wait of nearly 12 years, Vishal’s movie Madhagajaraja is finally set to hit the screens. Initially launched when Vishal was at the peak of his career in South India, the film had big expectations due to its star cast and director. It also featured top actors like Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Arya in a special role, with music composed by Vijay Antony, famous for his hit Pichaikkaran.

The movie, directed by Sundar C, was completed back in 2013, but several delays kept it from releasing. One major reason for the delay was a legal issue when comedian Santhanam filed a case against the producers, claiming they hadn't paid him the agreed-upon remuneration. This caused further postponements, leaving fans waiting for years.

Now, after over a decade, Madhagajaraja is finally getting a chance to shine. The film is set to release on January 12, 2025. Vishal has bought the distribution rights from the producers and plans to release it in both Tamil and Telugu under his own banner.

This release is seen as a strategic move for Vishal, especially with no major releases from other top Kollywood stars like Ajith at the moment. The film may now get a better chance to perform at the box office, as the competition is lighter. Vishal is expected to make an official announcement soon, adding to the excitement surrounding the film's release.