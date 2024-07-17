Knife-wielding man shot dead by cops near Republican National Convention

Milwaukee, July 17 (IANS) Police officers from Ohio shot and killed a man, who was wielding knives, near a Republican Party National Convention site in Wisconsin.

According to the police, the man, identified as 43-year-old Samuel Sharpe, was holding a knife in each hand. The situation escalated when Sharpe charged at an unarmed individual, prompting the officers to open fire. Two knives were recovered from the scene.

"Someone's life was in danger," Milwaukee police chief Jeffrey Norman said during a Press conference. "These officers, who were not from this area, took it upon themselves to act and save someone's life."

The incident occurred on Tuesday amid heightened security in Milwaukee, where thousands of officers from various jurisdictions are deployed to ensure the safety of the Republican National Convention, which started on Monday and is set to conclude on Thursday.

The shooting has sparked outrage among Milwaukee residents, who questioned the necessity of out-of-state officers patrolling their neighbourhood, which is located over a kilometre away from the convention site. Many locals gathered at the scene, voicing their anger and planning a nighttime vigil to honour Sharpe.

"They came into our community and shot down our family right here at a public park," said Linda Sharpe, Samuel's cousin. "What are you doing in our city, shooting people down?"

Linda Sharpe described her cousin Samuel as a long-time resident of a tent encampment situated across the street from King Park, where the shooting took place. This encampment is a known fixture in the neighbourhood, which hosts several social service clinics and a shelter.

Residents believe that Milwaukee police officers, familiar with the local homeless population, might have been able to de-escalate the situation more effectively.

Norman explained that a group of 13 Columbus officers, part of a bicycle patrol, were in their designated area when they noticed the altercation involving Sharpe. They reached there and repeatedly commanded Sharpe to drop his weapons, but he ignored their orders and moved towards the unarmed individual, prompting the officers to fire.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday and further investigation into the shooting is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.