K.L Rahul is like family, he is integral to LSG, says franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, said K.L. Rahul is like "family" to him and called him an integral member of the franchise. At the same time, Goenka didn’t delve much into the team's retention strategy ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul, who has been LSG captain since IPL 2022, was in Kolkata earlier this week to meet Goenka, which generated a lot of buzz. "I have been meeting KL on and off regularly over the last three years. Frankly, I am surprised this meeting is getting a lot of attention (in the media).”

“He is integral (to LSG). He has been here since the inception. For me personally and for (my son) Shashwat (Goenka, who is also involved in running LSG), he is like family," said Goenka in a press conference at RPSG headquarters, where Zaheer Khan was unveiled as the side’s new mentor.

Talking of retention strategy, Goenka remarked, “We have all of September, October, and November to decide that. Let the (retention) policies be out. We have not even thought about the team going forward, whether retention will be three-four-five or six (players), we have no clue.”

"Let us see, there is enough time, so bit by bit. All decisions are medium-term and need to be thought of carefully. When you have a mega auction you are bound to have a reset. But you try and maintain as much of the core as possible.”

“There is enough time for it so it's too early. Let the BCCI announce the policy first, then there will be discussions. The coach Justin Langer continues, (support staff) Lance Klusener and Jonty Rhodes will also be there. So it is a question of improving and going further from where you are now."

One of the biggest aspects of IPL is whether the Impact Player rule will be retained or not. With senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin saying the ruling gives in terms of tactics employed by teams and giving young Indian players a chance to play, Zaheer too said in the same vein.

"I will put it on record - I am for it. It has given chances to a lot of uncapped Indian players. You will see that in this mega auction when teams will be looking at them. The opportunity goes a long way toward improving Indian cricket as a whole.”

“As far as all-rounders are concerned, there is no space for a half-allrounder because of the impact sub. But if you are a genuine all-rounder, no one can stop you. There will always be a value addition if you have that kind of ability with bat and ball," he said.

