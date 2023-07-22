KJo's brief to Pritam for 'Rocky Aur Rani...': Music from LP era, '90s romance

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Noted music director Pritam, who has composed the songs of Karan Johar's upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', says the tracks are packed with music of the LP era and '90s romance as briefed by the filmmaker himself.

Pritam along with the lead pair of the film, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and Sonu Nigam promoted a new song from RARKPK at the Spotify's Music Concert on Friday evening.

The music of RRKPK is inspired from old classic romantic numbers.

During a media interaction, Pritam was asked about the inspiration and brief behind film's music.

“The brief was simple, Karan Johar wanted to revisit old classic Indian music. His brief was LP era '90s genre... that sort of romance. The structuring of the songs changed. Every song has two 'antaras', and we cut one out, and they are about five to six-minute long. If you see the whole movie, it is full of nostalgia, emotions, everybody is singing old songs and we have used them in the background.”

Pritam and Sonu Nigam have collaborated for the fourth song of the film, which will be out soon.

When asked about the fourth song, Pritam shared an interesting story.

“Just 2-3 days prior to this event, I composed the song with Sonu Nigam, but I had the song for some time. But the moment it was made clear that Sonu Nigam will be singing it, I thought I will change the song, and do a fresh number with him. There is little pressure when you compose a song with Sonu,” Pritam said.

“I kept dragging the process for 2-3 months, until it was time to release the song, and when I saw all the songs in a row, it was working superbly with the film. Only then I called Sonu Nigam, while he was on a vacation in Mauritius,” he added.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, is slated for release on July 28.

