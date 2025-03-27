KIPG 2025: Rishit Nathwani, the giant-killer who refused to be defined by disability

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) In a testament to human determination, 21-year-old Rishit Nathwani has transformed a life-altering sports injury into a remarkable journey of triumph. His recent gold medal victory in the men's table tennis Class 5 event at the Khelo India Para Games 2025 is not just a personal achievement but a beacon of hope for aspiring para-athletes across India.

Nathwani's life took an unexpected turn in 2017 during a casual kabaddi match. What began as a routine game resulted in a devastating sports injury that left him paralysed from the neck down. “I got hurt in my back,” Rishit recalls while speaking to SAI Media. “There was internal bleeding, which caused my nerves to ‘break’, and the spine moved a little. This caused paralysis from the neck down.”

The prognosis was grim. Doctors were pessimistic about his recovery, suggesting he might never leave his bed. But Rishit and his family refused to accept this fate.

Spending two months in rigorous rehabilitation at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, Rishit Nathwani gradually regained movement in his upper body. His initial goal was to return to professional cricket, but as physiotherapy progressed, he realized his path would be different. “After my injury, my first goal was to recover fully and get back to professional cricket,” he explained. “I did two years of physiotherapy and recovered a lot, but my legs have not recovered.”

Para table tennis entered Rishit's life almost by chance. During a road trip with his mother, they encountered his first coach, Ashok Pal, who was teaching para table tennis in a small shop. Encouraged by Pal's belief in his potential, Rishit began training.

“He told me that I could win the nationals if I played!” recalled Rishit. In 2021, at just 19, he won a silver medal in his first national tournament, setting the stage for future success. It was against veteran Raj Aravindan, to whom he lost his first-ever final, and it was the same opponent whom he defeated in the semi-finals to reach the ultimate match in his category.

Moreover, during his run to the Khelo India Para Games 2025 gold medal, Rishit also beat Abhishek Kumar, whom he lost to in the group stages. Having beaten two veterans on the way to the top of the podium, Rishit said, “Everyone was congratulating me because I had beaten two top TT players on the way to the gold. Everyone was very proud."

Rishit's ambitions extend beyond national competitions. His immediate goals include improving his world ranking and qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. He understands that the journey requires dedication and is planning to participate in at least six international tournaments annually to maintain and improve his ranking.

Behind Rishit's success is unwavering family support, especially from his mother, Vidhi Nathwani. “When Rishit got injured, the doctors told us that he should think about leaving sports, saying he wouldn't even get out of bed,” she recalls. Now, seeing her son compete at a national level, she is overwhelmed with pride.

Rishit and his mother are also advocates for para-sports awareness. They believe platforms like the Khelo India Para Games are crucial in highlighting the capabilities of para-athletes and inspiring others with disabilities. “Many para people don't know about the sports they can play,” Rishit explains. “When they watch these games on TV, they'll realise they can also participate and excel.”

Rishit's journey is more than a personal success story. It's a powerful narrative of transformation, resilience, and the human spirit's incredible capacity to overcome adversity. His message is clear: disability is not inability, and with determination, support, and opportunity, one can redefine their limits.

As Rishit continues to train and compete, he carries with him the hopes of many, proving that champions are not defined by their circumstances, but by their courage to rise above them.

