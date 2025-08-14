Kho Kho WC winners to attend Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort for first time

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) In a historic first for the indigenous sport, players from the Indian men’s and women’s Kho Kho World Cup-winning teams have been invited as special guests to the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. The invitation marks the first time Kho Kho players will be part of India’s Independence Day ceremony.

Earlier this year, both Indian teams made history by clinching the men’s and women’s titles at the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from January 13 to 19, 2025. The tournament saw participation from 39 teams (20 men’s and 19 women’s) representing 23 countries across six continents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in the Independence Day address from the iconic Red Fort on August 15. This year’s celebration will host around 5,000 special guests from diverse fields, including sportspersons, innovators, and community leaders.

“It is a great promotion for the indigenous sport of Kho Kho. I have only seen Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations on television, and this is the first time I will attend them with my teammates. It’s a great feeling,” said Nirmala Bhati, a member of the World Cup-winning women’s team.

“We all feel elated that Kho Kho players have been invited for the first time. It’s a moment of pride for all of us, and we sincerely thank KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal and M.S. Tyagi for their unwavering support,” said Pratik Waikar, captain of the victorious men’s team.

“It’s a privilege and honour for the sport of Kho Kho. The journey of these players is one of dedication, perseverance, and passion. They have fought odds to carve their destinies, and this invitation is a true tribute to the sport’s growing stature,” said KKFI chief.

Congratulating the athletes, the Chairman of Administration & Organisation, KKFI, said, “When our players stand in honour of the National Anthem at the Red Fort, it will be a moment of pride for the entire Kho Kho fraternity. We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya for recognising and honouring the ‘Jaabaaz’ players of Bharatiya Khel.”

This milestone invitation stands as a symbolic recognition of Kho Kho’s growing stature in the country’s sporting landscape, reinforcing the government’s commitment to promoting India’s indigenous sports on national and global platforms.

