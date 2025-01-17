Kerala Police begins probe into Class 9 student's disrobing, torture by classmates

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 17 (IANS) Police in Kerala's Kottayam have launched a probe into the shocking incident of the forcible removal of clothes and "brutal torture" of a Class 9 student by his classmates, officials said.

The incident took place at the St Thomas School, Pala, in Kottayam district on January 10.

The boy was overpowered by two of his classmates and a few others started to remove his clothes and then, tortured him.

When the incident was going on, the entire sequence of events was captured on a mobile and trouble began after this video was put out in public domain.

The boy’s father subsequently registered a complaint and the local police have begun an intensive probe into the entire episode.

According to the complaint, seven classmates of the victim are alleged to have done this brutal act.

The shocking incident comes on the heels of the repeated sexual assault of a teenage girl in the state's Pathanamthitta district.

The victim was reportedly assaulted by around 62 people, and a Special Investigation Team, probing the case, has filed 29 cases and arrested at least 44 people, including three minors and four students preparing for their Class 12 final examinations next month. The SIT has also identified several accused currently residing abroad. Most of the arrested are aged between 17 and 28.

According to the victim’s statement, she was exploited at various locations, including secluded rubber plantations, vehicles, and other spots within the district. The assaults reportedly began when she was 13 years old and were perpetrated by acquaintances, coaches, senior sportsmen, and others, exploiting her role as a sportswoman. She was taken to various locations in vehicles and subjected to abuse.

The case came to light during a counselling session organized by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after her teachers reported behavioural changes in her. During the session, she disclosed the extent of her abuse. The CWC then referred the case to the Pathanamthitta district police chief.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.