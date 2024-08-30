Kerala honours fishermen for rescuing endangered whale sharks

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 30 (IANS) To mark International Whale Shark Day ( August 30), the Kerala government on Friday honoured a group of fishermen for their heroic efforts in rescuing and releasing endangered whale sharks entangled in fishing nets.

The whale shark population has declined globally by more than 50 per cent over the past 75 years, which is why it is listed in the Red List of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as endangered species.

At an event hosted by the Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), and VST Industries, state Forest and Wildlife Minister A.K. Saseendran felicitated three local fishermen -- M. Sibil, Halaudeen, and Abdul Rehman -- along with their teams for rescuing three whale sharks trapped in fishing nets in March this year.

In all, five whale sharks have been rescued so far this year.

Addressing the gathering, Saseendran said the ‘Whale Shark Conservation Project’ is a key example of marine life protection and growing public engagement.

“People should participate in conservation efforts, as protecting the environment is a shared responsibility. The government is commitment to developing a long-term whale shark conservation plan to protect the species and maintain marine ecological balance,” said Saseendran.

“The government is also working on creating a comprehensive network involving NGOs and local communities to enhance its conservation efforts, drawing on Kerala’s successful model to protect biodiversity and support marine-dependent livelihoods,” the Minister added.

Thiruvananthapuram MLA Antony Raju pointed out the challenges fishermen face due to the recent changes in the marine environment, which have adversely affected their livelihoods and the exportation of marine products.

“Appropriate measures to support the fishing community has to come up as they navigate these difficult times,” Raju said.

Whale sharks, listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, are frequently spotted along the Kerala coast, posing entanglement risks to local fishers.

Highlighting the importance of Schedule I species conservation, senior forest official Sanjayan Kumar said, "To address this issue, the Forest Department, in collaboration with WTI, is raising awareness and promoting synergy between conservation efforts and fisher livelihoods.

"The Forest Department is also launching an eco-development programme under Social Forestry to collaborate with the local communities, aiming to balance ecological preservation with sustainable development and establish Kerala as a model for integrating conservation with community welfare."

Sajan John, marine specialist at Wildlife Trust of India, said they work closely with the fishermen as they are an integral part of marine conservation and their active support is key for the conservation of endangered marine species.

Since 2018, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) has been at the forefront of whale shark conservation efforts along the coastlines of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep through its 'Save the Whale Shark' campaign.

“Central to this mission is the reduction of accidental entanglements in fishing nets, thereby facilitating the release of whale sharks back into their natural habitat,” said John.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.