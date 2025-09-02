Kerala CPI(M) distances itself from attack on Kerala journalist Shajan Skaria

Thodupuzha, Sep 2 (IANS) The CPI(M) on Tuesday sought to distance itself from the assault on Marunadan Malayali editor Shajan Skaria, asserting that the incident stemmed from the personal grudge of local party worker Mathew Kollappilly.

The arrested in connection with the attack were identified as CPI(M) worker Mathew Kollappilly, the prime accused, and Thodupuzha natives Tony, Shiyas, and Akbar.

CPI(M) district leaders reiterated that the party had no role in the crime. "This was purely personal enmity, and the party should not be dragged into it," they said.

Police said the accused were tracked down in Bengaluru, where they had gone into hiding. The SUV, allegedly used in the attack, was also seized, and a fifth accused is still absconding, the police said.

Investigators said the assault took place on Saturday night when Skaria was returning from a wedding. He was allegedly waylaid and beaten by the gang, but he later identified all the assailants.

Police have charged them with "attempt to murder" and "unlawful assembly".

A social media post made by Kollappilly soon after the incident gave investigators a crucial lead.

Reacting to the incident, Skaria alleged that the assault was a deliberate bid to silence him for his journalistic work. "Since legal action could not be taken against my media interventions, they tried to physically eliminate me," he said.

Skaria, however, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the investigation.

"I should say that I am happy in the way the police have acted in my case. This came as a big surprise, as everyone knows how critical I have been in my reports involving the police," said Skaria.

The incident has triggered widespread criticism from political and media circles.

The debate now revolves around whether the attack was an isolated act of vengeance or part of a larger pattern of hostility towards critical voices.

