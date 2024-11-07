Keacy Carty's ton leads West Indies to series win over England

Barbados, Nov 7 (IANS) West Indies batter Keacy Carty became the first player from the island of Sint Maarten to score an international century as the Caribbean side secured an emphatic eight-wicket victory over England at Kensington Oval to clinch the ODI series 2-1.

Carty's maiden international century 128 not out off 114 balls, marked by 15 fours and two sixes, steered the West Indies to successfully chased down England's total of 263/8 with seven overs remaining.

Carty’s innings was his 50th international appearance for the West Indies, and he took full advantage of the opportunity to make his first triple-figure score against a challenging English attack.

Supporting Carty’s outstanding knock was opener Brandon King, who scored a well-crafted 102. King’s steady innings set the foundation for the West Indies' chase, as he and Carty put on an impressive 209-run partnership for the second wicket, putting the home team in a commanding position.

Earlier, fast bowler Matthew Forde struck early in the English innings, claiming 3/46, including the wicket of Will Jacks in his second over, which left England struggling at 24/4.

Although the visitors found some stability with middle-order contributions from Dan Mousley (57), Sam Curran (40), and Jofra Archer (38 not out), their total of 263/8 ultimately proved insufficient.

With the West Indies requiring 264 to seal the series, Carty and King took command from the start, building a solid partnership that showcased their skill and composure, before in-form skipper Shai Hope (5*) came in at the end to help seal the result.

King was named Player of the Match for his steady innings at the top of the West Indies' batting order, while Forde was adjudged Player of the Series for his eight wickets across the three contests.

Brief Scores: England 263/8 (Phil Salt 74, Dan Mousley 57; Matthew Forde 3-35, Alzarri Joseph 2-45) lost to West Indies 267/2 in 43 overs (Keacy Carty 128*, Brandon King 102; Jamie Overton 1-17) by 8 wickets.

