'Kattalan' unit welcomes Rajisha Vijayan on board

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) The makers of director Paul George's eagerly awaited pan-Indian film, 'Kattalan', featuring actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead, on Wednesday, welcomed actress Rajisha Vijayan onboard the unit of the film, saying that she would play the female lead character in the film.

Following the blockbuster success of 'Marco', which earned widespread acclaim across India and beyond, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments is back with his next ambitious venture titled 'Kattalan', a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller.

On Wednesday, Cubes Entertainments took to its Instagram page to welcome actress Rajisha Vijayan.

It said, "Welcoming the Sensational @rajishavijayan to the world of 'Kattalan'. Rajisha Vijayan, the female lead in ‘Kattalan’- is a Kerala State Award-winning actress known for her compelling screen presence and versatile performances across South Indian film industries."

"She made a powerful debut with 'Anuraga Krikkin Vellam' (2016), earning widespread acclaim and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress. Rajisha continued to impress in impactful roles in films like 'Karnan' (2021), 'Jai Bhim' (2021), 'June' (2019) and the upcoming action thrillers likes 'Sardar 2', 'Bison' and 'Kalamkaval'.

"With a strong blend of emotional depth and commanding energy, she remains as one of the most dynamic artistes in South Indian cinema."

Rajisha Vijayan is the latest to join the cast, which already has some talented names in it.

Rapper Baby Jean, Telugu actor Sunil, best known for his performances in blockbusters like 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021), 'Pushpa 2' (2024) and 'Jailer' (2023), actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique are all part of the cast of 'Kattalan'.

The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind 'Kantara 2' and choreography by Sharief. Costumes for the film are by Dhanya Balakrishnan and cinematography by Renadive. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed.

