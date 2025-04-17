Karnataka truck owners call off indefinite strike amid govt assurance

Bengaluru, April 17 (IANS) The truck owners' associations in Karnataka called off their indefinite statewide strike on Thursday. The strike was announced in protest against the hike in sales tax on fuel, the increase in toll charges, and alleged harassment by RTO officials.

Although no decision has been made regarding the reversal of the diesel price hike, the government has met the other key demands of the truckers.

The Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (FOKSLOAA) and the Karnataka Goods Transporters’ Association had jointly called for the indefinite strike. The All India Motor Transport Congress, the apex body of motor transport operators comprising state and regional associations, also extended its support to the protest.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday, G.R. Shanmugappa, President of FOKSLOAA, announced the withdrawal of the strike and thanked the Congress-led government for responding to their demands.

“We had presented five genuine issues before the state government. Border check posts have been removed across the country. So, why are they still operational at Karnataka’s borders? Why is there a compulsion to collect money there? The RTO is causing unnecessary problems,” Shanmugappa said.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has promised to study the matter in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat states in one month. Minister Reddy also assured that all border check posts in Karnataka will be removed within three months, Shanmugappa added.

He further stated: “Diesel pricing was a major issue. The government has not yet decided on a fixed rate for trucks like it has for autos and taxis. Successive governments have failed to address this. However, the current government has promised to fix fares based on distance and per-tonne rates within a month. This assurance brings us relief.”

On the issue of toll discrepancies on state highways, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that tolls would be withdrawn once the cost of infrastructure is recovered. A study team will be formed to review this matter.

Regarding the “no-entry” rule, which barred goods vehicles from entering the city after 5 a.m., truckers had requested permission for medium goods vehicles carrying essential items such as vegetables, milk, diesel, and petrol to operate until 10 a.m. Home Minister G. Parameshwara accepted the proposal, and the new rule will be implemented soon, Shanmugappa said.

He also highlighted the issue of illegal tractors operating in and around Bengaluru. “Around 30,000 tractors carry debris and dump it into drains. They are not paying any tax. The government has assured us that it will address this issue.”

Shanmugappa also noted: “Previously, truck drivers from other states had to physically appear in Karnataka to pay fines after cases were filed against them. Now, an online payment system has been introduced. We thank the government for this initiative.”

