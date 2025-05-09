Karnataka BJP leader urges action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

Bengaluru, May 9 (IANS) Ramesh N. R., senior BJP leader and former President of the BJP Bengaluru South District Unit, has urged Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Director General of Police Alok Mohan to take immediate action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants allegedly residing in Bengaluru and other areas of the state using fake documents.

Ramesh claimed that for over 13 years, more than 50,000 Bangladeshi nationals have been illegally staying in areas under the Mahadevapura, K.R. Puram, and Bengaluru South Assembly constituencies, including localities such as Marathahalli Junction, K.R. Puram Lake, Jakkasandra Junction, Kundalahalli Gate, Munnekolalu, Kadubeesanahalli, Devarabeesanahalli, Hulimavu, and Chikka Begur.

He alleged that these individuals have acquired ration cards, voter ID cards, and Aadhaar cards through illegal means, aided by local agents and corrupt officials.

Ramesh referred to previous complaints filed in 2013-14 and 2015-16 with documentary evidence, and claimed a recent sting operation revealed how infiltrators entered the country and secured forged documents.

According to Ramesh, many of these individuals work as ragpickers and security guards in malls, multiplexes, and residential complexes in eastern Bengaluru.

He further alleged that they are also employed in coffee estates in Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts, often at wages lower than the legal minimum, which he said encourages “anti-national” actors to exploit them for profit.

He accused certain revenue officers, assistant revenue officers, revenue inspectors, and tax inspectors in these areas of issuing voter ID cards without proper verification in exchange for bribes. He also alleged that private agencies issuing Aadhaar cards were complicit.

Ramesh warned that the scale of illegal immigration could even influence BBMP elections, stating, “It would not be surprising if one or two infiltrators are elected as corporators.”

He demanded strict legal action against both the infiltrators and those who facilitated the issuance of documents, stating that “granting Indian identity to foreign nationals for money is a grave threat to national security and an act of treason.”

Ramesh urged the government to examine the documents and video evidence he has submitted and to ensure the immediate deportation of those residing illegally.

