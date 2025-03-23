Karishma gets into a bicep flexing competition with hubby Varun Bangera

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna got into a bicep flexing competition with hubby Varun Bangera. She posted a fun video on social media of the couple indulging in some 'Sunday Madness'.

The IG video opened with Karishma grooving in front of the mirror wearing blue denim, a matching sweatshirt, and a black tank top underneath.

As she flexes her massive biceps, we are left surprised by the massive size, only to realize later that it is not her but her husband who is dressed exactly like her.

Earlier, Karishma expressed her feelings to hubby on Valentine's Day through a special post. The 'Scoop' actress told her husband that finding him was the luckiest thing that ever happened to her.

Karishma took to her Instagram and dropped a couple of images posing with her husband, their pet dogs, and their family.

Spilling her love, she wrote in the caption, “Finding you was the luckiest thing that ever happened to ME. I love you Husband @varun_bangera… Here’s to falling in love with you everyday … Happy Valentine’s Day. From US to you all Spread love and joy.”

Karishma started dating the Mumbai-based businessman back in 2021. The lovebirds exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in the same year, followed by a wedding in 2022.

On the work front, Karishma last appeared in Hansal Mehta’s web series 'Scoop', where she was seen as journalist Jagruti Pathak. The show is a cinematic adaptation of the former crime reporter Jigna Vora's biographical memoir “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison”.

Apart from Karishma, the series also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja in lead roles, along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani as ancillary cast.

During her tenure as an actress, Karishma has been a part of several television serials such as “Paalkhi”, “Naagin 3”, “Qayamat Ki Raat”, “Kahi To Milenge”, “Manshaa”, “Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand”, “Kkoi Dil Mein Hai”, “Kkusum”, “Raat Hone Ko Hai”, “Ek Ladki Anjaani Si”, “Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha”, “Ek Shyaam”, “Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi”, “Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo” and “Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat”, to name a few.

