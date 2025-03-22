Karan Johar’s first visit to Maldives is all about ‘sun, sea and solace’

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has given a glimpse of his maiden luxurious Maldivian holiday, which was filled with “sun, sea and solace.”

He took to Instagram, where he shared a gamut of pictures of himself. In the first image, Karan is sitting on a wooden deck overlooking the breathtaking turquoise ocean. He is wearing a white, breezy linen outfit, accessorised with a chunky wooden bead necklace and beige sunglasses.

Another image showed him standing on the same deck, striking a stylish pose with one hand in his pocket. A third picture is in a different setting, leaning against a white wall with the ocean in the background. He is donning a black and white designer shirt.

For the caption, he wrote: “Sun… Sea….solace….. my first visit to the Maldives and these are just some candid ( ya right!!! ) shots where I was caught unaware… Thank you to @jumeiraholhahaliisland @jumeirah for the terrific hospitality and warmth and what a stunning property! Can’t wait to come back again….”

On March 20, Karan revealed that he is introducing a new filmmaker through his production house. He shared a long note in which he shared that the director in question dedicated 4-5 years of their time to the project, and battled the delays induced by the pandemic.

He wrote, “When I began producing films (once I stepped into Dharma as an active part of the company), in 2003 with Kal Ho Naa Ho - the idea was to empower filmmakers and storytellers...to pay it forward. We got it right...we got it wrong but the intent was always to put out stories and films we believed in. The motive was only either (to) entertain, seek acclaim or to simply have fun at the movies”.

Karan said that he is proud to say that his next offering is the 24th debutant filmmaker he is set to introduce to Hindi cinema.

“I rarely write notes before the release of a film but few films excite me, energise me and inspire me the way the process of this film has. Our collaborative producer and debutant director have been on the journey of this film for 4 years”.

Heaping praise on the director, Karan said he “did nothing else but put his head down and work relentlessly on his film combating pandemic delays and other unforeseen circumstances.”

“I am inspired by the team of actors and technicians who gave the film and the team so much consistent support and love. One can never predict commercial success BUT what I can say with all my heart is that this film is one of Dharma's proudest films. I say this as a filmmaker and an audience.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.