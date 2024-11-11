Kapp and Khaka rested for South Africa’s T20Is against England

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka have been rested from South Africa’s three T20I matches against England, starting from November 24. The duo though will be back for the ODI leg of the multi-format series.

Apart from the duo, Mieke de Ridder is also not a part of the T20I series, while young leg-spinner Seshnie Naidu will be completing her matric exams and would be aiming to represent South Africa in the 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

In their absence, all-rounders Eliz-Mari Marx and Nondumiso Shangase find themselves in the T20I team, while Faye Tunnicliffe makes her return to the national squad for the first time since 2021.

For the ODI series, experienced pacer Masabata Klaas is back after missing out on the T20 World Cup in the UAE last month. South Africa have also included fast bowler Ayanda Hlubi, marking this her first 50-over call-up since February’s tour to Australia.

Left-handed batter Lara Goodall, who recently reached her 50th ODI cap in April, returns after missing the ODI series against India in June. “The selection focused on white-ball cricket, with the T20I series giving us a great platform to provide opportunities to some players who have been on the radar, based on their performances over the last year.”

“The ODIs allow us to continue with our preparation for the ICC Cricket World Cup and to solidify our position in the ICC Women's Championship. Faye Tunnicliffe has put in some prolific and impacting performances for her province and has been making steady progress at recently held national camps.”

“Lara Goodall has shown some positive strides domestically and we are positive that she will be in a position to impact the ODI series with her skill. Nondumiso Shangase brings her domestic experience into play with her right arm-off spin and batting capabilities,” said Clinton du Preez, Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors.

In the current ICC Women’s Championship (2022-2025) standings, South Africa are fourth with 23 points from 21 matches, trailing England by five points with three matches to play for both teams. Top five sides, along with hosts India, will qualify automatically for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

“Everyone is looking forward to the multi-format series against England, and we know it's not going to be an easy one. It's always a tough series against them. We know that we need to make sure that our planning is spot on and so far it's been interesting. We would like to have the same approach as we had in the recent T20 World Cup.”

“We would still like to grow as a team and continue working on our T20 playing philosophy. So we decided to give one or two players a chance in the T20I series to prove themselves and also to give us a chance to look at what stock we have available and what skill we need to work on,” said interim head coach Dillon du Preez.

South Africa will also play England in a historic Test match at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein from December 15-18, the first Women’s Test held in South Africa since 19 March 2002. Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the Test squad will be announced in due course during the white-ball series.

South Africa T20I Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon and Faye Tunnicliffe

South Africa ODI Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon

