Kannada actress arrest case: Karnataka Cong MLAs call for serious probe into gold smuggling

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) The arrest of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, daughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, on gold smuggling charges has sparked political reactions in Karnataka. Several Congress MLAs have expressed concern over the issue and said that there is a need for a thorough investigation.

Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru International Airport on Monday night while allegedly attempting to smuggle 14.8 kg of gold. Following her arrest, she was remanded to judicial custody.

A.S. Ponnanna, Legal Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and an MLA, stated in Bengaluru on Wednesday, "The fact that the accused is the DGP’s daughter is incidental. Now, she is an accused in a smuggling case, and the law will take its course. It does not matter whether she is the daughter of a common man, a DGP, or even the Prime Minister. The law applies equally to all."

H.D. Ranganath, another Congress MLA, expressed his concerns, stating, "We have been hearing a lot about gold smuggling. Surprisingly, affluent families are involved in such activities. Coming from a well-to-do background and engaging in such illegal activities is unfortunate."

Ranganath further suggested that financial motives such as black money transactions and tax evasion could be involved. "Our police officers should be commended for their vigilance. They have handled the case well, sending a strong message to those involved in such acts," he added.

Bengaluru Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad also stressed the need for a serious probe. "This cannot be taken lightly. A thorough investigation is necessary to understand how this happened, irrespective of whose daughter she is. The law must be applied equally to everyone," he asserted.

Following Ranya Rao’s arrest, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday raided her upscale Lavelle Road residence in Bengaluru. Authorities seized Rs 2.06 crore worth of gold and Rs 2.67 crore in cash from the apartment, where she reportedly paid Rs 4.5 lakh in monthly rent.

According to investigators, the 32-year-old actress was detained on Monday night upon her arrival on an Emirates flight from Dubai. Acting on intelligence, a team of four DRI officers intercepted her at the airport. Reports suggest she had made four trips to Dubai within 15 days, raising suspicion.

Ranya Rao allegedly concealed gold bars in her belt and clothing and reportedly used her father’s position to evade detection. Officials revealed that upon landing, she would call police personnel to pick her up, who would then escort her home.

Authorities are now probing whether police personnel or any IPS officer linked to her were complicit in the smuggling racket or if she acted alone. Investigators are also examining whether she had trafficked gold on previous occasions.

Following her arrest, she was taken to the DRI headquarters in Bengaluru for questioning before being presented in court, where she was remanded to judicial custody.

Ranya Rao, known for her role opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep in ‘Maanikya’, has also worked in other South Indian films. Her father, DGP Ramachandra Rao (Director General of Police, Police Housing Corporation), has distanced himself from the case, stating that he has had no contact with her since her marriage four months ago.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.