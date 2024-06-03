Kangana supports Raveena, wants mob to be punished for 'poisonous behaviour'

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has come out in support of Raveena Tandon and condemned the attack on the actress.

For the unversed, a video of Raveena was circulating on the internet on Sunday, where she was falsely accused of assaulting three women.

In the clip, Raveena could be seen being attacked by some women and was heard requesting not to hit her, saying, "Please don’t hit me".

Now Kangana has asked for serious punishment for the "poisonous behaviour".

The actress took to her Instagram stories and wrote: "What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming, had their been 5-6 more people in the opposite group she would have been lynched."

The actress said the people involved should be reprimanded.

“We condemn such road rage outbursts, those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour,” Kangana wrote.

