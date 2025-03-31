Kalki Koechlin talks about her personal style preference

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Kalki Koechlin turned showstopper for Max Urban's Amaifi Escape collection at the Lakme Fashion Week.

While speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Shaitan' actress talked about her personal style preference.

"I enjoy something that's easy but also fashionable. I don't like something which is too heavy, that's too complicated to wear," Kalki said.

Sharing her views on the collection, Kalki told IANS, "So the collection is basically very Italian -- very much about getting out there and having a beautiful holiday. The clothes are also very light, breathable materials -- cotton, linens -- so very nice for the heat that's coming on. One of the things about this collection that is exciting is that Max is going to have a new look every week which means that every week you go into a Max store, you are going to have something that you did not see the week before, and that's very exciting for consumers."

Calling her experience of walking the ramp 'fun', the actress shared, "I really enjoyed this creative walk where we had to walk on some stairs and we could interact with the audience. Yeah! It was a fun walk, not the usual."

Kalki wore a white printed attire, accessorised with some bold makeup, curly hair, golden earrings, and bracelets.

On the professional front, Kalki's last outing was the Tamil romantic action thriller 'Nesippaya'. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, XB Film Creators produced the film under their banner. The drama marked the acting debut of Akash Murali, alongside Aditi Shankar, R.Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and Khushbu.

'Nesippaya' reached the cinema halls on January 14, 2025.

Coming to Bollywood, she was last seen in the coming-of-age drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The Arjun Varain Singh's directorial premiered on Netflix in December 2023.

The core cast of the movie included Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in prominent roles.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' talks about three friends who navigate their goals and relationships against the pressures of social media.

