JD-U leaders have old habit of providing documents to investigating agencies, says Samrat Chaudhary

Patna, Sep 14 (IANS) As Bihar's ruling JD-U and RJD blamed the BJP for the ED action against JD-U MLC Radha Charan Shah, BJP state chief Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday claimed that JD-U leaders have "an old habit" of providing documents to investigating agencies.

"I want to ask JD-U leaders who have provided documents against (RJD chief) Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam and IRCTC land for job scam. The entire country knew that JD-U leaders had done it. I firmly believe that JD-U leaders were involved in providing documents against Radha Charan Shah as well. They have an old tendency of it," Chaudhary said.

In the fodder and IRCTC land for job scams, JD-U leaders Lalan Singh, and Shivanand Tiwari (now in RJD) had provided documents against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in these two cases.

Chaudhary said that BJP has no role over the raids on Shah or any other leaders.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar claimed that the BJP is "a washing machine".

"This is not a new exercise against opposition leaders. No one is afraid of it. Those who are against BJP are corrupt people and those who are with them become 'Doodh Ke Dhule'. They have washing machines where leaders like Ajit Pawar went inside and came out clean. The raids on the premises of Radha Charan Shah and his family by the ED are a handiwork of BJP. They are targeting opposition parties to unsettle them ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024," he said.

