Jacqueliene Fernandez talks about how cinema plays a major role in fashion

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Sri Lankan beauty and Bollywood star Jacqueliene Fernandez agrees cinema plays a major role in setting trends in the fashion world.

Jacqueliene told IANS: “Does cinema play an important role? Of course, yeah, it does. Because certain roles, figures and certain characters are so fashionable and stylish that they've exploded or once people have, like, taken a liking to them or once their style has kind of been liked.

She shared that films do influence people when it comes to fashion.

“Yeah, it influences so many people so it's the same with style, people like to Copy the style of their favorite characters,” said the actress, who turned muse for designer Kanika Goyal at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Chandigarh.

The actress shared that fashion to her means being creative and being unique.

Talking about what fashion means to Jacqueliene, she told IANS: “I think fashion means, you know, being creative and being unique . It's a gateway to that, you know to align your person to the one and only So you're one and only personality, which you have. And, yeah.”

She added that fashion is a celebration of “who you are every day. So it's a beautiful thing.”

On the acting front, she was last seen in the film “Fateh” starring Sonu Sood. Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, ‘Fateh’ is currently playing in cinemas.

The film is set against the backdrop of cybercrime, and features Sonu as an ex-special ops officer with a lethal skill set, a dark past, and a mission to dismantle a sprawling network of digital terror.

Meanwhile, the actress’ 2025 lineup promises more surprises as she is set to star two of the biggest commercial entertainers and legacy films, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Housefull 5’, both of which are highly anticipated. She will be reuniting with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in both the films.

