Iran, Jordan discuss Hamas chief's assassination, bilateral ties

Tehran, Aug 5 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi have exchanged views on the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

In a meeting in the Iranian capital Tehran, the two sides also discussed the improvement of bilateral relations and the developments of Gaza, according to a statement published on Sunday on the website of the Iranian President's office.

Pezeshkian said the "cowardly" assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran was a "big mistake" by Israel, noting that Iran expected all Muslim states and the world's free people to strongly condemn such "crimes" as reported by Xinhua news agency.

He stressed that Israel's "audacious" action would not go unanswered, adding those who claim to defend freedom, democracy and human rights had employed all their scientific and operational capabilities to "spread terrorism" and commit "heinous crimes".

He highlighted the necessity to strengthen solidarity among Muslim countries to stop Israel's "aggressions and crimes against the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza".

Pezeshkian expressed hope that negotiations between Iranian and Jordanian diplomatic delegations on the resumption of normal relations would soon come to fruition, enabling the two Islamic countries to use each another's capacities and people in the region to benefit from "friendship and constructive cooperation" between Tehran and Amman.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister, for his part, said his country had condemned the assassination of Haniyeh, describing the action as being in line with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to widen the scope of the conflict in the region.

Safadi also conveyed Jordanian King Abdullah II's congratulations to Pezeshkian on his election as Iran's President, saying Jordan was seeking to resume normal relations with Iran and to work together on ensuring stability, stability, security and calm in the region.

He voiced Jordan's willingness to expand relations with Iran, saying his rare visit to Iran was aimed at exploring ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Safadi emphasised that his country had, from the very beginning, strongly condemned Israel's "brutal aggression" against Gaza.

Earlier on Sunday, Safadi met Iran's Caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and discussed the recent escalation of tensions in the region as well as bilateral relations.

Although having diplomatic ties, the relationship between Iran and Jordan has long been tense.

In March last year, Jordan welcomed the decision by Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume ties.

Haniyeh, who had been invited to attend Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, was killed along with his bodyguard early Wednesday when their residence in Tehran was hit, according to Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which said Israel had carried out the "terrorist attack" and vowed "a harsh and painful response".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.