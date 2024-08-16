Ipswich Town announce signing of Championship Golden Boot winner Sam Szmodics

Ipswich, Aug 16 (IANS) Ipswich Town have announced the signing of Sam Szmodics on a permanent transfer from Blackburn Rovers. The forward joined Town on a four-year deal following a successful campaign with Rovers where he struck 33 times in all competitions, earning the Championship Golden Boot and a place in the Team of the Season.

The 28-year-old began his career at Colchester United where he scored 38 goals and assisted 16 times before making the move to Bristol City in 2019. A loan spell at Peterborough United soon followed for Sam, who made the move to the Weston Homes Stadium permanently in 2020, becoming a key part of the team that won promotion from League One.

“I am delighted to be here as an Ipswich Town player. There’s always been interest since I was a kid, but it just felt right this time with the challenge of the Premier League. It’s every boy’s dream to play in the Premier League and I’ve always said to my friends, family and agents that I’ll get to the top one day. There’s nothing more I want than to score at Portman Road for Ipswich Town. I am over the moon to be here and looking forward to the season ahead,” said Sam to TownTV

After a positive time at the Posh, Sam signed for Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2022, where he made over 50 goal contributions in his two-year spell at Ewood Park. Sam also brings international experience with him having made his Republic of Ireland debut against Belgium at the Aviva Stadium earlier this year.

“We think Sam brings a lot of different qualities to the squad and is an experienced player who has worked extremely hard over the years to improve his game and to become more and more effective as a player. That was shown last year with the fantastic season he had at Blackburn with the goals he scored throughout the campaign, including one at Portman Road of course,” added Ipswich Town Manager Kieran McKenna.

Sam could potentially make his Town debut when Liverpool visit Portman Road on Saturday for the opening Premier League game of the season.

