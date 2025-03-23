IPL 2025: LSG sign Shardul Thakur as replacement for injured Mohsin Khan

Visakhapatnam, March 23 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have named India allrounder Shardul Thakur as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to injury.

Shardul, who went unsold at the mega auction last year, has played 95 games in the IPL for five franchises - Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings, PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rising Pune Supergiant (defuct) - and has 67 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 8.89.

"Thakur, an experienced all-rounder, has been signed from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) at his reserve price of Rs 2 crore. A proven performer across all three formats for India, he brings valuable IPL experience, having played 95 matches for five franchises," the IPL statement read.

Mohsin tore the anterior cruciate ligament tear (ACL) on his right knee last December while playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He did join the LSG pre-season camp, but had sustained a calf strain when he was bowling in the nets, which eventually ruled him out of the tournament.

The 33-year-old Thakur, who went unsold in the auction, had signed a seven-match County Championship deal with Essex for the start of the 2025 season. However, this may no longer proceed as the allrounder is now required to fulfill his IPL duties for LSG.

Thakur, who won the IPL twice with the Chennai franchise in 2018 and 2021, has been with the LSG squad in Visakhapatnam, where LSG will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on Monday.

