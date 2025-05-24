IPL 2025: GCA implements heatwave arrangements for GT vs CSK afternoon clash

Ahmedabad, May 24 (IANS) The Gujarat Cricket Association has implemented several measures in place ahead of the afternoon clash Indian Premier League 2025 clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium to the anticipated high temperatures and potential heatwave conditions on match day.

The weather on the day is expected to be around 35-40 degree celsius. In an earlier afternoon clash at the same venue, between Delhi Capitals and GT on April 19, veteran India bowler Ishant Sharma was seen visibly struggling to continue, owing to treacherous conditions, and had to leave the field twice after bowling spells.

“Due to the anticipated high temperatures and potential heatwave conditions on match day, the Gujarat Titans and the Gujarat Cricket Association have implemented several measures to ensure the safety and comfort of spectators, staff, and players.

“Public Advisory: Attendees are advised to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and to minimize exposure to direct sunlight by avoiding prolonged periods outdoors.

“These precautions aim to mitigate the risks associated with extreme heat and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone attending the match,” read the statement by Gujarat Cricket Association.

As part of the arrangements by the GCA, two mini-hospitals with four beds each will be set up within the stadium. Additional medical staff, including doctors and 108 ambulances, will be on standby.

Free drinking water will be available at multiple locations, including Gate No. 1, Fan Zones 1 and 2, near the Ramada Club Gate, the President Gallery pickup point, and 10 designated water points around the podium.

Mist fans and coolers will be installed across various stadium blocks to help attendees stay cool and free Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets will be distributed at medical counters and by volunteers throughout the stadium.

The clash against CSK will be GT’s final league game of the season. A win in the match would seal a top two berth for Shubman Gill-led side in the standings and confirm their spot in Qualifier 1, scheduled to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on May 29.

