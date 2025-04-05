Intruder shot dead by BSF on Jammu IB (Ld)

Jammu, April 5 (IANS) A Pakistani intruder was shot dead on Saturday on the international border (IB) by the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu and Kashmir.

A BSF spokesperson said that the BSF foiled an infiltration bid on the IB near the Abdulian border outpost in the R.S. Pura sector of the IB in Jammu district.

“On the intervening night of April 4 and 5, the alert BSF troops saw a suspicious movement in the Jammu border area, and an intruder was seen crossing the IB," the spokesperson said.

“The intruder was challenged by the troops, but he paid no heed and kept on moving."

"The BSF troops, sensing threat, neutralised the intruder. The identity and motive of the intruder is being ascertained”, the spokesperson said, adding that a strong protest is being lodged with the Pakistani counterpart.

The body of the intruder was handed over to the police for the completion of legal formalities.

Extraordinary vigil is being maintained on the IB and the line of control (LoC) in J&K after five terrorists were spotted on March 23 in Sanyal village of Kathua district barely 4 km from the IB.

Two out of these five terrorists were killed in an encounter with the police, while joint forces have brought large areas of the Kathua and Rajouri districts under the ‘seek and destroy’ operation to trace the terrorists.

Four policemen were martyred in the initial operation against the terrorists in Sanyal village. Three others, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were injured. The injured are out of danger and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha visited the families of the policemen martyred in the Sanyal encounter. He paid tribute to the martyrs and assured the families that the nation stands firmly alongside them in this hour of grief.

Yesterday, a brief exchange of gunfire took place in the Billawar area of the Kathua district between the joint forces and the terrorists.

It is not clear whether the terrorists engaged in gunfire in the Billawar area of the Kathua district are the same who escaped from Sanyal and later from Safiyan Jakhole villages of Kathua district.

