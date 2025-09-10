Gen Z in Nepal, Students in France: Why Young People Are Leading Global Protests

Across continents, a new generation is redefining the power of protest. From the bustling streets of Kathmandu to the historic boulevards of Paris, young people are taking control of political narratives, using both digital tools and physical presence to demand accountability. While the contexts in Nepal and France differ, the unrest is being fueled by a common frustration, the belief that the political elite is failing to deliver stable leadership and secure their futures.

In Nepal, Gen Z has emerged as the driving force of the largest anti corruption protests the country has seen in years. The initial spark came from anger over restrictions on social media, which for young Nepalis is not just entertainment but a vital space for community, work, and political expression.

After Nepal, It's France: Here's What's Happening In The Country!

What began as digital discontent quickly spilled onto the streets, growing into a sweeping rejection of entrenched corruption and political inertia. Protesters, many of them students and young professionals, have filled Kathmandu’s squares with slogans demanding clean governance, accountability, and opportunities. The tragic death of protestors in violent clashes with security forces has only intensified the resolve of this generation. They see themselves not as passive citizens but as active stakeholders in shaping Nepal’s fragile democracy.

France, though a mature democracy, is experiencing its own youth led reckoning. Students have been front and center of protests against President Emmanuel Macron, whose tenure has been marked by turbulence and repeated reshuffles in leadership. Macron’s pattern of frequently changing Prime Ministers, seen by critics as a tactic to deflect blame and reset his administration, has left young French citizens disillusioned.

To them, this revolving door of leadership symbolizes instability at the top and a government more focused on power games than on addressing pressing issues such as unemployment, education reform, and the soaring cost of living. For students, particularly in Paris and other urban centers, the protests are not just about Macron’s policies but about the erosion of trust in the very institutions meant to represent them.

What unites the protests in Nepal and France is the assertiveness of a new generation unwilling to wait quietly for change. Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X have amplified their voices, turning isolated anger into national conversations. These protests also highlight a global generational divide. Older political elites are still relying on traditional methods of control, while younger citizens are mobilizing with speed, creativity, and relentless energy.

The echoes between Kathmandu and Paris reveal a global pattern. Whether it is Gen Z Nepalis demanding an end to corruption or French students railing against political instability, the message is clear. Young people are no longer content to inherit systems built on broken promises. They want accountability, stability, and a future shaped on their terms. And as these movements show, their voices are now too powerful for governments to dismiss.

#FranceProtests Massive protests erupted across France with people blocking roads, burning bins, and clashing with police in the “Block Everything” movement against budget cuts and political turmoil.https://t.co/gM4TvqLgDW#France #blockeverything #franceprotest pic.twitter.com/Q4UEJX033a — People's Eye (@eye_peoples) September 10, 2025