Canadian Plane Catches Fire After Rough Landing, Amid South Korea Tragedy

An Air Canada Express flight faced a scary situation at Canada’s Halifax Stanfield International Airport today, resulting in a partial fire and the evacuation of all passengers. The flight, operated by PAL Airlines, was arriving from Newfoundland when it experienced a serious landing gear failure around 9:30 PM local time.

According to a passenger, the plane tilted about 20 degrees to the left during landing, and there was a loud crash-like sound as the plane’s wing skidded along the runway. The aircraft, which can carry about 80 passengers, had most of its seats occupied, although the exact number of people on board is still unclear.

Emergency teams, including paramedics and the Nova Scotia RCMP, responded quickly to the incident. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated and taken to a hangar for medical checks. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the landing gear failure is under investigation. Aviation authorities and Air Canada are looking into whether it was a mechanical issue, a procedural mistake, or caused by external factors.

This incident comes at the same time as a tragic crash in South Korea. A Jeju Air flight, carrying 181 people from Bangkok to Muan, crashed during landing, killing 179 passengers. Video footage from the crash site showed the plane engulfed in flames shortly after it landed.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.