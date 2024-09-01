Intercontinental Cup: We must be physically and mentally strong, says Chhangte

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) It’s a new phase for the India senior men’s national team, as head coach Manolo Marquez takes the helm in the Blue Tigers’ camp. His first assignment, the Intercontinental Cup in Hyderabad, a city he is all too familiar with.

For those in his team, it is a matter of proving themselves over the course of the next three FIFA international windows, before they dive head-first into the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers (March 2025). Winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, who was named the AIFF Player of the Year earlier this year, is all too aware of the paucity of time.

“We don’t have the time to be complacent. We must do whatever we have to on and off the pitch to be prepared to take on the Asian Cup qualification head-on. We must not only be physically strong, but mentally as well. The bond within the team has to be stronger than ever,” Chhangte told AIFF's official website.

India came ever-so-close to booking their spot in Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in June when Chhangte scored to put India in the lead in Doha against Qatar. However, two second-half goals by the Asian champions pushed India to the third spot in the group, the closest they have come to the elusive third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

However, the past disappointments are now forgotten, as the winger looks ahead.

“The last couple of months have not been easy. We came so close, but yet we could not make it. But it’s quite simple for us. We just have to learn from it all and become better, there’s no other way,” said Chhangte.

“I think Manolo is the right coach to guide us right now because he’s been in India for a few years now, and not only does he know the Indian players, but is also mindful of the culture here. Most importantly, he has a definite plan, which becomes all the more important in a national team as you don’t have the whole season to work with the team. I’m looking forward to this new phase, and I strongly believe that Indian football is now ready for this new phase,” he added.

Dealing with setbacks is not new for Chhangte as the diminutive winger has time and again proved through his hard work and dedication that he can come back strong.

After initially bursting into the scene in only his second international match with a brace against Nepal in the 2015 SAFF Championship, Chhangte not only struggled to break into the national team, but also to get game time at the domestic level.

“I was struggling to get game time at my club initially, which of course meant that I got dropped from the national team. I could hardly get 20 minutes on the pitch during the season,” said the AIFF Player of the Year. “These were times that really taught me some important lessons. Had I not learned them back then, I would not be the player I am today,” he said

“At this point, even when I have tough days like the one we had in Doha in June, I look back at those days and motivate myself. If I’ve come all that way from being a teenager who did not even have a contract with a professional club, I could certainly try and come back and do better,” he concluded.

India are set to play Mauritius on Tuesday, September 3 and Syria on September 9 in the Intercontinental Cup at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

