Insecurity, inflation in Syria raise humanitarian concerns: UN

United Nations, Jan 24 (IANS) UN Humanitarians continue to voice their insecurity concerns in Syria's north and northeast, including attacks near a Euphrates River dam, and nationwide economic challenges which stifle cash assistance.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the insecurity concerns were raised by continuing reports of artillery shelling and other incidents affecting the northeast of Syria, including Al-Hasakeh Governorate, and near the Tishreen Dam in northern Aleppo Governorate.

OCHA said the economic challenges include nationwide price hikes and the lack of regional banking services, constraining cash assistance programmes and disrupting people's livelihoods and humanitarian operations.

Because of high fuel and transportation costs, humanitarian partners reported that most of their mobile teams remain in urban areas, leaving rural and remote regions deprived of services such as counseling and psychosocial support.

In Damascus, high transportation costs are resulting in a significant shortage of teachers and education personnel.

Heating fuel prices have increased by 50 per cent to 80 per cent in some areas, mainly in northwestern Idlib Governorate, where 1.5 million people live in displacement camps. Those living in tents have limited access to heating, making this winter season particularly difficult.

OCHA made a Turkey to Aleppo city mission on Thursday to engage with caretaker authorities on the dire situation in camps, particularly in winter. Last year, more than 12,000 family tents and shelters in camps across Idlib and Aleppo were damaged by fires, flooding, wind and other incidents.

The office said it completed a field visit to the western rural areas of Aleppo, where its partners implemented cash-for-work, peacebuilding and education activities funded by the Syria Humanitarian Fund, Xinhua news agency reported.

Humanitarians said their visit showed a significant increase in the number of people returning to the area, many of whom were displaced to northwest Syria. Families are now living in damaged and looted houses, often lacking basic infrastructure such as doors and windows.

