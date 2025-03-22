Industry leaders hail 'PM Mitra Park' scheme, foresee Uttar Pradesh as a global textile hub

Lucknow, March 22 (IANS) An Investors' Meet was organised in Lucknow under the 'PM Mitra Park' scheme, for the establishment of a mega Textile and Apparel park over 1,000 acres at the Lucknow-Hardoi border. During this event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs).

The industrialists, who attended the meet, praised the PM Mitra Park scheme, saying it would elevate Uttar Pradesh to a new level in the textile and apparel industry.

The Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park scheme aims to establish integrated textile regions with world-class infrastructure, fostering an entire textile value chain from spinning to garment manufacturing, and boosting India's global competitiveness in the textile sector.

Talking to IANS, Upasana Arora, Managing Director of Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, said: "Today's event was excellent and inspiring. It was encouraging for everyone, as both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Chief Secretary were present. Investors attending the event were given financial incentives, which created a very positive atmosphere. PM Mitra Park is a great initiative, and work is progressing well. If everyone comes together in one place, it will be even better, as textiles will be produced, and printing work will be done in the same area."

She added, "With the encouragement provided, people from other states will also come here to invest. I believe that together, we can take the textile industry very far."

Speaking about the PM Mitra Park scheme, Sanjay Jain, Managing Director of TT Limited, said: "It will take Uttar Pradesh's textile and apparel industry to a new level. Before this event, I met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and shared some concerns. He assured us of all possible help. With complete infrastructure and easy access to labour at the PM Mitra Park, Uttar Pradesh will advance significantly in the textile industry at a global level."

Amar Tulsiyan of Niine Private Limited, Gorakhpur, told IANS, "Such a scheme was much needed in Uttar Pradesh. I have been working in the textile industry for the past 30 years, so I have seen the industry closely. I believe the PM Mitra Park scheme will prove to be very important in the next 20 to 30 years. I am grateful to PM Modi and CM Yogi for this initiative. I believe this scheme will be beneficial and will bring profits to the state."

Rajeev Agarwal, Managing Director of Geosys India Infrastructures Limited, praised the PM Mitra Park Scheme, saying, "It is a very meaningful effort by PM Modi and CM Yogi. Investors were invited to the event and were informed about the government's support. We are with the government because their policies are greatly promoting the industry. I believe this is a great step forward, and it was also shared that 86 MOUs have been signed for PM Mitra Park. With such large-scale investments coming in, the state's situation will change. PM Modi and CM Yogi's goal is to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy, and the PM Mitra Park scheme will play a vital role in achieving that."

