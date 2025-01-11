Indonesian president meets Japanese PM

Jakarta, Jan 11 (IANS) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday, with the two leaders agreeing to enhance cooperation in various sectors.

Subianto told a press conference that Indonesia opened up to the possibility of Japanese companies participating in Indonesia's future economic development, including in the downstream programs of natural resources.

The Indonesian president invited the Japanese government to contribute to Indonesia's economic development, particularly in achieving food and energy self-sufficiency, industrializing natural resources and eliminating hunger for under-nourished communities.

Ishiba expressed Japan's commitment to foster cooperation in resource development and infrastructure to maintain energy security and advance decarbonization efforts.

He also reiterated Japan's support for Indonesia's industrialization initiatives, particularly in downstream natural resources, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Japanese Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Ishiba visited the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery and offered flowers.

Afterwards, he attended a welcome ceremony and held a summit meeting with Subianto, followed by a joint press occasion.

In the afternoon, Ishiba attended a luncheon hosted by Prabowo before speaking with the press regarding his visit to Malaysia and Indonesia.

