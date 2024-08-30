Indian Racing Festival: Chennai all set for historic night races

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) The Indian Racing Festival 2024 edition is all set to rev up for the country's first-ever night race, as Chennai gears up for an electrifying weekend that promises to make history with a perfect backdrop of the iconic Island Ground under the twinkling starlight.

Nestled in the heart of this vibrant metropolis, the 3.5km street circuit features 19 turns, multiple chicane and fast straights, including the striking Napier Bridge, painted in a chequered flag design as the zooming formula cars and the drivers will zoom by the War Memorial. The night race will be nothing short of a spectacle and a monumental step forward for Indian motorsports.

Supported by the Tamil Nadu government, this race aims to elevate Chennai’s status as a motorsport capital by offering fans an unparalleled experience. With packed houses in attendance having close to 9,000 spectators the streets of Chennai will be transforming themselves to etch themselves among the global few when it comes to having a Night Street Circuit in the world.

Dr. Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary to Youth Welfare and Sports Development said, "A lot of efforts have been undertaken to bring this milestone night circuit to life in the streets of Chennai. It is not only a prestigious moment for India but will also propel Chennai and Tamil Nadu on the global map as a strong Motorsports destination.

"While every effort is going into the smooth execution of the race and creating a thrilling street circuit which will not only be a spectacle to watch out for but also will be as competitive as one can imagine. This is not just a race; it’s a celebration of speed, skill, and the spirit of Chennai," he added.

With IRL cars expected to exceed speeds of 200 kmph, the street track is set to push drivers to their limits as they strive to master the circuit configurations and manoeuvre for maximum speed and impact on the grid which runs amidst multiple landmarks such as the centuries-old Fort St. George and the renowned Marina Beach in the whole stretch.

“We have done the hard yards to ensure that spectators enjoy the races in comfort and safety, and we are hopeful that India will be able to witness a grand success. We are indeed grateful to the Government of Tamil Nadu, the SDAT team, and every other department that helped us to put this landmark race together,” said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), promoters of IRF.

The six city-based franchise teams of Indian Racing League (IRL)– Chennai Turbo Chargers, Goa Aces JA Racing, Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, and Hyderabad Blackbirds along with eight teams (includes six teams of IRL and two more teams. Ahmedabad Apex Racers and Godspeed Kochi) will be speeding as part of the FIA Formula 4 India Championships, are all charged up for this historic weekend.

In the first round at Madras International Circuit on August 24-25, the Bengal Tigers excelled, with all drivers scoring points. Alister Yoong won Race 2, and Ruhaan Alva secured P3 in Race 1. In the Formula 4 segment, Australia's Hugh Barter rebounded from a last-lap retirement in Race 1 to win the next two races, including a remarkable victory from P15 on the grid.

The event kicks off at 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday, offering spectators plenty of entertainment, including car stunts and “hot laps” by bike riders.

