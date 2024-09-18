Indian Army signs MoU with TMR for rescue & survival operations in mountainous terrains

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Indian Army signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) on Wednesday at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) at Delhi Cantt for rescue and survival operations in mountainous terrains.

An official of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the MoU stipulates that TMR will collaborate with the Indian Army in conducting customised training programs for Army instructors, aimed at improving their ability to mentor troops in avalanche rescue and survival skills.

He said that this initiative builds on the initial agreement made with Northern Command in 2016, which established dedicated avalanche and rescue support by the TMR. Subsequent agreements with Eastern and Central Commands in 2021 and 2024 further expanded this collaboration.

The latest MoU will further utilise TMR’s expertise to boost the Indian Army’s capabilities in executing effective rescue operations under demanding conditions.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff. General Upendra Dwivedi commended the efforts of TMR and appreciated the collaboration between the Indian Army and TMR. He acknowledged their efforts by awarding Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards to two team members of TMR’s Rescue Team.

This partnership highlights a commitment to further enhance the readiness of personnel operating in mountainous terrain besides enhancing the standards of training and rescue operations in high-altitude environments, official added.

Maj Gen Manish Luthra, Additional Director General Military Operations (A), signed the MoU on behalf of the Indian Army, while Hemant Sachdev, a dedicated mountaineer and Mt Everest Summiteer, signed it on behalf of the TMR.

Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) said that the MoU is a mutually advantageous agreement for both organisations.

He said that for the past nine years, TMR has done yeoman service in saving numerous lives by providing unwavering support in training and rescue efforts.

Hemant Sachdev highlighted that 15 Teams of TMR are already deployed in various regions alongside Indian Army. He also mentioned that the rescue teams of TMR have been able to save a large number of precious lives in avalanche-prone areas.

