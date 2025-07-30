India smartphone market rises 8 pc in April-June amid robust macroeconomic environment

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) India’s smartphone market grew 8 per cent (year-on-year) in volume and 18 per cent in value in the April-June quarter (Q2 2025), marking a solid rebound following a muted Q1, a report said on Wednesday.

The iPhone 16 emerged as the most-shipped device in Q2 2025, driven by ongoing promotions, extended EMI options, and improved retail execution, helping Apple register its highest-ever Q2 shipments in India.

According to Counterpoint’s 'Monthly India Smartphone Tracker', the recovery was driven by a 33 per cent jump (on-year) in new launches, aggressive marketing, and strong performance during summer sales, with brands offering steeper discounts, easy EMIs, and bundled offers especially in the mid and premium segments.

"India’s smartphone market recovery in Q2 2025 was further supported by an improved macroeconomic environment that boosted consumer confidence and spending. Retail inflation dropped to a six-year low, easing pressure on household budgets, while the central bank’s repo rate cuts made financing more accessible,” explained senior research analyst Prachir Singh.

Additionally, tax relief measures introduced earlier in the year increased disposable incomes and savings, creating a favourable setup for discretionary purchases, he mentioned.

The improving sentiment contributed to the ultra-premium (Rs 45,000 and above) segment’s strong 37 per cent YoY growth, making it the fastest-growing price tier.

The ultra-premium segment helped the Indian smartphone market record its best-ever Q2 in value terms and highest-ever ASP.

Apple and Samsung capitalised on this trend through aggressive affordability initiatives such as trade-in programmes, no-cost EMIs, and limited-period summer discounts, making flagship devices more accessible to aspirational buyers, said the report.

"During Q2 2025, both OEMs and channels hosted several sales events, including parallel offline events, which helped some of the OEMs clear existing inventory and push for new launches. Samsung followed as the second-largest brand, supported by aggressive summer promotions on its A and S series and increased traction for its N-1 flagship upgrades, which helped sustain momentum in the mid to premium segments,” said research analyst Shubham Singh.

Nothing’s Q2 2025 shipments jumped 146 per cent YoY, making it the fastest-growing brand for the sixth consecutive quarter – a feat only achieved by Nothing. The increase was driven by the newly launched CMF Phone 2 Pro and the brand’s strong retail expansion efforts.

OnePlus’ ultra-premium segment grew 75 per cent in Q2 2025, driven by the strong performance of its 13 and 13R series, alongside early traction from the newly launched compact 13s, reflecting the brand’s expanding premium portfolio.

