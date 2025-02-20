India becomes 2nd country to launch Electronic Personnel License for pilots

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday launched the Electronic Personnel License (EPL) for Pilots, making India the second country in the world to introduce the advanced system to enhance the safety, security and efficiency of the civil aviation sector.

China is the only other country to have introduced the system.

The EPL is a digital version of a personnel license that will replace traditional physical licenses for pilots. It will be securely accessible via the eGCA mobile application, ensuring a seamless and transparent process in alignment with the government’s "Ease of doing business" and "Digital India" initiatives.

"With the unprecedented growth of India’s aviation sector, we will need approximately 20,000 pilots in the near future. Pilots are the backbone of civil aviation, and with eGCA and EPL, we are leveraging innovative, tech-driven solutions to enhance their comfort and employability globally, while providing real-time access to their credentials to support security operations," the Civil Aviation Minister said on the occasion.

The introduction of the EPL follows an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) amendment which encourages member states to adopt electronic licenses for improved security and efficiency. While major global aviation leaders are still in the process of implementing similar systems, India has successfully taken the lead in digital aviation solutions.

Prior to this implementation, the DGCA was issuing licenses to pilots in the smart card format and had issued 62,000 card licenses till date. The total licenses issued in the year 2024 requiring printed cards stand at approximately 20,000 which is an average of 1,667 cards per month.

Naidu said that with the launch of EPL, the need for printed cards will be reduced in a phased manner, significantly streamlining the licensing process. Additionally, this shift will have a positive impact on environmental sustainability by reducing paper and plastic usage.

He also highlighted other transformative initiatives for reshaping Indian aviation through digital innovation and making operations more efficient. Key advancements include the eGCA platform for streamlined licensing, the Digital Sky Platform for drones, and the Electronic Flight Folder (EFF) for airline operations.

The introduction of the Electronic Personnel License (EPL) for pilots represents a significant milestone in establishing a globally recognised regulatory framework. It strengthens India's position as a global leader in aviation innovation and ensures a more robust and tamper-proof licensing system, the minister added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.