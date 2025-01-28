ILT20 Season 3: Desert Vipers meet Gulf Giants with stakes higher for both sides

Dubai, Jan 28 (IANS) As Season 3 of the ILT20 inches closer to the playoffs stage, table-toppers Desert Vipers take on a resurgent Gulf Giants in Match No.24 at the Dubai International Stadium with stakes high for both teams. While Desert Vipers will aim to consolidate their position atop the points table, Gulf Giants need to win the match and inch closer to the playoffs spot.

The Desert Vipers currently sit comfortably at the top with 12 points. With just two losses in their eight games so far, the Vipers have had an impressive campaign, though their confidence may have taken a dent after a crushing 154-run loss to MI Emirates in their previous outing. This game becomes crucial for them to shake off that defeat and regain their momentum.

On the other hand, the Gulf Giants are in a precarious position. Currently second-last on the table, they’ve found a spark of form just when it mattered most. With two consecutive wins, the Giants have reignited their playoff hopes and head into this match with renewed confidence.

Having lost four of their first five games, they have turned a corner with six points now in their kitty. With three games remaining, Gulf Giants will be aiming to win all three to have a shot at finishing in the top two.

The third season of the ILT20 will run till February 9. All 34 matches will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

